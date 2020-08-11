Old Spice India appoints Kinnect to handle its digital creative mandate

With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on the male grooming experience. Known for its iconic nautical theme, the fragrance of the classic aftershave, the brand believes that everything is possible when you smell like Old Spice. In other words, the scent is all you need to create some magic. With this stand the brand has now launched six new magical deodorants in the 0% gas category for Indian consumers.