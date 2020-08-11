Old Spice India appoints Kinnect to handle its digital creative mandate

The agency will be responsible for driving the brand’s digital strategy and creative efforts.
Old Spice India, the quintessential men’s grooming brand by Procter & Gamble, has appointed Kinnect to handle its digital creative mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be operated out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
The mandate shoulders Kinnect with the responsibility of carving a social media roadmap for the brand in India. This will include strategic positioning, content creation, and re-launching the brand on digital platforms. The agency will be responsible for driving the brand’s digital strategy and creative efforts.
With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on the male grooming experience. Known for its iconic nautical theme, the fragrance of the classic aftershave, the brand believes that everything is possible when you smell like Old Spice. In other words, the scent is all you need to create some magic. With this stand the brand has now launched six new magical deodorants in the 0% gas category for Indian consumers.
Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO - Kinnect said, “Known for a slew of highly recognisable, entertaining, and popular marketing campaigns, Old Spice is an iconic brand. We at Kinnect are excited to further this legacy by centering on experimentation and developing a communication targeted at the millennial audience. We aim to cut through the noise and stand out by creating a digital identity for Old Spice that’s relevant, unique, and effectively represents the brand voice.”