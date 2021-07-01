Old Spice returns with season 2 of ‘Men Have Skin Too’ campaign

It’s the mother-in-law who’s now using Deon Cole’s Old Spice body wash.
“Your mom’s gotta go,” says an infuriated husband to his wife because just like her, his mother-in-law has used his Old Spice body wash and left nothing for him.
Welcome to season 2 of Old Spice’s ‘Men Have Skin Too’ campaign made by Wieden + Kennedy.
Featuring musician Patti LaBelle, Deon Cole of Black-ish and Grown-ish and Gabrielle Denis of Black Lady Sketch Show and The Upshaws, the ad is a humorous take on how men and women love Old Spice and in this case, the “Old Spice Moisturiser with Shea Butter for Impossibly Smooth Skin”.
There’s a Covid-appropriate long-distance ad as well.
It was in 2018 when Old Spice had released the first-ever ad for this campaign.