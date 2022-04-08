Olevea wins creative and media mandate for Topline Industries

Topline Industries, India’s leading manufacturers of Blow & Roto water storage tanks as well as PVC & HDPE pipes and fittings in India have awarded its creative and media mandate to Olevea a 3600 communications ad agency.
The brand has launched three ad films scripted and produced by Media World Films, and marketed across media by Olevea
The films have been conceived, written and directed by Rajesh Bhardwaj, whose experience of over a decade helps him delve into the public psyche and create what his audience wants to see. His lateral thinking makes him much more than a filmmaker; he is also a brand developer.
Rajesh Bhardwaj says, ‘In the tough straight-forward communications market of this category, it was a pleasure to create great stories and then retro-fit the stars according to the need.’ He further adds, “It takes a brave client to allow for those kinds of creative liberties. Hats off to the management of Topline who support creativity.’
‘Topline is known for being an innovator in its category. We firmly believe that innovation is a part of our soul, not just our products. As innovators we should be innovative in everything we do – even our advertising and marketing plans should be innovative and should stand out in the category’, says Mr Dushyant Palriwal, director – Topline Industries.
As one of India’s fastest growing communication houses Olevea has the mandate for marketing these films and the products across digital and social media as well as create outdoor communications for the brand. With their energetic creative team and rich media experience, Olevea is on the path to creating clutter-busting on ground communication for the brand.
Sarvam Bansal, MD of Olevea, said: ‘This is the kind of mandate that is, at once, both challenging and yet enjoyable. Challenging because the market has so many players that every creative has to be on point so that the brand can make its presence felt, and enjoyable be cause the client has supported every creative idea that the agency has generated.’