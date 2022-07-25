OleVea wins the social and digital mandate for placement division of upGrad

The mandate includes managing and strategizing their social & digital presence.
OleVea has bagged the mandate for the placement division of upGrad, also known as upGrad Placements. The agency will be assisting upGrad Placements by strategizing, conceptualising, and managing social & digital media presence with expertise in the space.
Expressing his gratitude for the achievement, Sarvam Bansal, MD OleVea said, “it was a highly competitive multi-agency pitch and we are excited with this win. Our agency has been doing some great work in the corporate and edtech space. This is another milestone that we have successfully crossed with our creative and innovative approach. Looking forward to being a crucial part of upGrad Placements’ growth journey."
On awarding the mandate to OleVea, Akansha Singh, marketing manager upGrad said, “based on the current demand of growing digital presence, we wanted an agency to set the right path with an innovative & creative approach that will help us to cut the clutter and stand out from the crowd. With their holistic pitch, OleVea matched our expectations. Their ideas were refreshing and relevant. We are looking forward to this collaboration.”
upGrad Placements is a platform that offers a great pool of industry-ready talent of fresh and experienced candidates across multiple domains with great benefits for upGrad learners as well as recruiters. It also offers personalised services to recruiters as per their specific requirements.
The edtech industry is growing at a good pace in the post-COVID era. With a strong presence on social media and an impressive digital approach, placement platforms like upGrad Placements will be beneficial for the recruiters and the candidates.