OleVea wins the Social Media Marketing and ORM mandate of TimesPro

Speaking on awarding the mandate to OleVea, Neha Jhunjhunwala, head- strategic marketing at TimesPro said, “Considering that we’re in a high growth phase, we needed an agency that understands our objectives and has the potential to take our vision to execution. Right through every pitch, we looked for an agency that would take our brief and sharpen it to a successful cutting-edge communication pattern. We found that in OleVea. They came to us with a holistic solution based not only on our brief but on a very strong consumer insight which led to consumer-relevant content. We look forward to a sustainable and effective partnership that's mutually beneficial.”