OLX Autos appoints The Glitch to handle their digital mandate

The account was won through a competitive pitch.
OLX Autos, India's leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, has appointed The Glitch, the digital-first creative agency within the VMLY&R network, as Agency of Record.
After winning the account through a competitive pitch, The Glitch will partner with OLX Autos to create awareness and recognition for the brand across India via a robust digital strategy.
The Glitch; backed by over a decade of experience in building digital-first brands and championing editorial first content; will be responsible for re-imagining OLX Autos presence online via focused and engaging content.
Siddharth Agrawal, country head, marketing, OLX Autos said, "We are very excited to have The Glitch on board as our partner. We are committed to building a strong brand presence in the digital and social media space and are confident that working with The Glitch will help us drive a better engagement with our target audience.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Paras Johar, MD North, VMLY&R, said, “The OLX group has a legacy of changing the way Indians buy and sell pretty much anything. We are humbled and excited to be partnering OLX Autos in their journey to do the same for the pre-owned cars segment across the country. Through innovative processes and solutions, they have been able to provide true value for their users since launching in 2009 and we look forward to help further this through a unique social media strategy to unlock deeper engagement, understanding and conversations with their audience.