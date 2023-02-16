OLX Autos launches its fifth film as a part of their “OLXtraaa” campaign

The ad campaign was conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas.
OLX Autos launched the fifth film as part of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”. The ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign is single-mindedly focussed upon the promise of “Olxtraaa price” provided by OLX Autos along-with other benefits that include free-home inspection, instant payment and hassle free RC transfer, thereby encouraging car-owners to sell their cars to OLX Autos.
The ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign focuses on this delight that consumers derive when they get that ‘extra’. To further amplify on the OLXtraa promise, OLX Autos is also providing additional benefits worth more than 1 Lac, with offers that include discounts on purchase of a new car and many other benefits from leading brands, through an exclusive reward program for its customers.
Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the entire campaign highlighted this value proposition in a very relatable setting.
This film depicts a brother and sister duo talking on a video call and discussing the selling price for her car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears and offers her a significantly higher ‘OLXtraaa’ price that pleases her no end.
All the five films of the campaign have been a perfect mix of satire and quirkiness supported by upbeat music to make it more visually appealing. The element of surprise Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative, entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner further elevates the comical situations.