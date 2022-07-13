OLX Autos launches its fourth ad film under the “Shetty Ke Car-Naame” campaign

This film would be the final leg in their campaign.
OLX Autos, India’s leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, along with Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Actor Sharman Joshi have released their fourth ad film titled “Normal Car” under the “Shetty ke Car-Naame” campaign. This film would be the final leg in their campaign.
The campaign is a humorous take on the common tropes found across Rohit Shetty’s movies, where cars are often shown performing a wide array of stunts and often forming the centerpiece of the movies - while delivering upon the value proposition of OLX Autos, offering the ‘best-price’ for pre-owned cars and conveys the delightful experience consumers can expect when selling their cars to OLX Autos.
The fourth film in this series titled - “Normal Car” is a sudden twist in the tale, wherein Sharman Joshi leaves the audience in splits - trying to figure out what’s special with Rohit Shetty’s stunt-car this time around. Rohit Shetty, then makes fun about the fact - his films also include every-day cars - with no special qualities. Not surprisingly, Sharman Joshi, who portrays the role of an OLX Autos employee, delights Rohit Shetty by offering the best price for even the every-day car.
From selling Rohit’s first ‘Flying Car’ to ‘Exploding Cars’ to ‘Revolving Cars’, the campaign ends with Rohit Shetty getting the best price even for the ‘Every-day Car'.
The campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Delhi once again resonates and showcases OLX Autos’ commitment to offering the “Best Price” for any every-day car.
With a low per capita car ownership rate in India, pre-owned cars outpace new cars in terms of cars sold and are often the first set of wheels for many consumers. The supply for pre-owned cars stems from existing car owners. However, given the largely fragmented nature of the pre-owned car market consumers often face difficulties in realizing the right price while selling their cars. The campaign seeks to highlight key offerings by OLX Autos, which aims at removing this information and access asymmetry with transparent evaluation processes such as no hidden charges, free inspection, seamless RC transfer and more.