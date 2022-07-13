OLX Autos launches its fourth ad film under the “Shetty Ke Car-Naame” campaign

With a low per capita car ownership rate in India, pre-owned cars outpace new cars in terms of cars sold and are often the first set of wheels for many consumers. The supply for pre-owned cars stems from existing car owners. However, given the largely fragmented nature of the pre-owned car market consumers often face difficulties in realizing the right price while selling their cars. The campaign seeks to highlight key offerings by OLX Autos, which aims at removing this information and access asymmetry with transparent evaluation processes such as no hidden charges, free inspection, seamless RC transfer and more.