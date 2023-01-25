OLX Autos launches its fourth ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign film featuring Sharman Joshi

The ‘OLXtraaa’ price for the car is significantly higher making the offer irresistible for the seller.
OLX Autos, the pre-owned automobile company launched the fourth film of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”. This film, a continuation of the OLXtraaa campaign, encourages sellers to sell their cars on OLX Autos to not only unlock the best price for their vehicles but also the best experience.
Every customer likes extra. Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights the ‘extraaa’ benefits provided to their customers by OLX Autos both in terms of a seamless car selling experience along with the best price for their car.
The film depicts two neighbours working out at the gym and striking a deal for his car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears on a moving treadmill and offers that ‘OLXtraaa’ price to the customer. The ‘OLXtraaa’ price for the car is significantly higher making the offer irresistible for the seller.
Taking a fun and straightforward storytelling approach, all the films index on their deadpan humor and expressions of the characters. The humor in the films is accentuated by - Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner. This quirkiness along with upbeat music has been used as cues to further elevate the comical situations.
