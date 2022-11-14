OLX Autos launches its new brand campaign “OLXtraaa” featuring Sharman Joshi

Siddharth Agrawal, country head - marketing, OLX Autos said, “Our new campaign showcases our resolve to go that extra mile for our customers, be it by unlocking the ‘best price’ for them or providing the best experience when they engage with us. With this communication, we aim to be the preferred platform for customers by being relatable. Sharman Joshi's every-man persona in the films reflects that in the campaign yet again. Like in our campaigns, we deliver the message in a fun and humorous manner. Our creative agency Lowe Lintas helped us develop this differentiated campaign to unlock growth."