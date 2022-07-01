OLX Autos launches its third ad film under the “Shetty Ke Car-Naame” campaign

The new ad film titled - “Ghoomti Hui Car” plays on the trope of Rohit Shetty using cars that spin around or drift for an extended period of time often to mark the entry of an superstar actor in key scenes across his movies as demonstrated by Ajay Devgn’s entry in Singham. Rohit proposes the sale of the stunt car to Sharman Joshi, who portrays the role of an OLX Autos employee, who then delights him by offering the best price for the same.