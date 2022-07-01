OLX Autos launches its third ad film under the “Shetty Ke Car-Naame” campaign

The campaign films are a humorous take on the common tropes found across Rohit Shetty’s movies
OLX Autos, India’s leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, along with Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Actor Sharman Joshi have released their third ad film titled “Ghoomti Hui Car” under the “Shetty ke Car-Naame” campaign.
The third ad film in the series of 4 films, focuses around the value proposition of OLX Autos, offering the ‘best-price’ for pre-owned cars and conveys the delightful experience consumers can expect when selling their cars to OLX Autos. The campaign films are a humorous take on the common tropes found across Rohit Shetty’s movies, where cars are often shown performing a wide array of stunts and often forming the centerpiece of the movies.
The new ad film titled - “Ghoomti Hui Car” plays on the trope of Rohit Shetty using cars that spin around or drift for an extended period of time often to mark the entry of an superstar actor in key scenes across his movies as demonstrated by Ajay Devgn’s entry in Singham. Rohit proposes the sale of the stunt car to Sharman Joshi, who portrays the role of an OLX Autos employee, who then delights him by offering the best price for the same.
The campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Delhi once again resonates and showcases OLX Autos’ commitment to offering the “Best Price” on any car that a consumer may be keen to sell.
The campaign seeks to highlight key offerings by OLX Autos, which aim at removing this information and access asymmetry with transparent evaluation process with no hidden charges, free inspection, seamless RC transfer and more.
The final ad film in the campaign is scheduled to air in July.
