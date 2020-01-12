OLX gets chef Sanjeev Kapoor to influence behaviour

The brand guides users on how to 'box' and 'unbox' unwanted items with new campaign.
The word 'unboxing' has a sense of excitement. 'Unboxing my new iPhone!' See! But would the word be equally exciting if this was a used phone - bought second-hand? OLX, a platform for buying and selling 'used' goods such as electronics, fashion items, furniture, household goods, cars and bikes, has its latest campaign built around this concept.
For the first film of the campaign, the brand has roped in chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Shot in the kitchen space, the 75 second film is a step by step guide on how to 'box' a product on the platform.
Conceptualised by McCann, the campaign aims to talk predominantly to millennials who constitute a key chunk of India’s internet user base. Apart from Kapoor, the brand, which was established in 2006, has roped in Bollywood stars Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma, YouTuber Faisal Khan of Motorbeam, technology influencers Sharmaji Technical, Technical Satire, Technical Boss, Technical Ruhez and lifestyle influencer Saloni Sehra, for the campaign.
Says Sapna Arora, chief marketing officer, OLX India, “The idea behind this digital campaign is to target the tech-savvy internet users across the country who are already aware of the UnBoxing concept. This campaign portrays that OLX empowers one to make smart choices in support of their wants, ambitions, and progress. We have tried to resonate that through these creatives.”
Kaushik Sachdev, associate - creative director, Magnon\TBWA , opines that as influencer activations flood the internet, we start questioning the brands’ choice of ambassador. “This one by OLX seems to be a well thought out partnership. With a platform like OLX, one can cut across genres and sometimes, the product/service can get lost in execution.”
He feels the team has done a good job in maintaining relevance and connecting back to the brand. It is Sanjeev Kapoor’s indirect relevance to the brand that makes the content a winner here. “The chef’s simplification of the brand’s process is fluid and is explained very well across the film. The contextual dialogue also fits in well and the scriptwriting helps merge Sanjeev Kapoor’s world well within OLX’s ecosystem,” he says.
Campaign Credits
Agency Name: McCann, New Delhi
Creative Team: Anand Bhushan, Ashish Nath, Sameer Kumar, Musfar Khan, Kailash Chandra, Parul Aden
Creative Heads: Souvik Datta and Rohit Devgun
Digital Creative Team: Pooja Verma, Neha Verma and Palash Pandey
Client Servicing Team: Jyoti Sharma, Yaman Gogia, Pranav Singh Tanwar and Meenakshi Bhattacharya
Strategy Team: Abhishek Chaturvedi and Tushar Handa