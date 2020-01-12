OLX gets chef Sanjeev Kapoor to influence behaviour

He feels the team has done a good job in maintaining relevance and connecting back to the brand. It is Sanjeev Kapoor’s indirect relevance to the brand that makes the content a winner here. “The chef’s simplification of the brand’s process is fluid and is explained very well across the film. The contextual dialogue also fits in well and the scriptwriting helps merge Sanjeev Kapoor’s world well within OLX’s ecosystem,” he says.