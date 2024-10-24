OLX India campaign turns Diwali cleaning into earnings

OLX India has launched a new campaign, Safai Mein Kamai, encouraging consumers to turn their Diwali home cleaning into a rewarding experience. The campaign aims to strengthen community connections, creating a shared marketplace where sellers and buyers can benefit from the spirit of Diwali. It encourages users to declutter their homes by listing old or unused items on OLX platform.

Advertisment

The campaign will showcasestories of consumers who have turned their festive clean-ups into a rewarding experience. From success stories to tips on selling, OLX aims to make Safai Mein Kamai a fun, interactive, and rewarding experience.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Social Panga, OLX’s creative and digital marketing agency partner.

How It Works:

Declutter and Earn: Whether it’s cars, bikes, electronics, gadgets, furniture, or clothing, OLX users can easily list unused items from their Diwali clean-up

Easy Selling: OLX’s platform ensures that listing and selling your pre-owned items is quick and hassle-free, allowing sellers to connect with potential buyers effortlessly.

Rewarding Experience: As part of the Diwali spirit of renewal, the campaign is a reminder that prosperity often begins at home. By selling unused items, families can partake in the tradition of ‘Diwali ki Safai’ .

This initiative promotes sustainable living by reducing waste and fostering the reuse of pre-loved items, allowing consumers to not only earn extra money, but also bring joy to potential buyers who will buy their pre-loved items, and celebrate the festive season.



"Diwali, a celebration of good over evil, is marked by traditions like cleaning homes to invite Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising the pursuit of prosperity and fulfillment. With our 'Safai Mein Kamai' campaign, we aim to enrich the Diwali tradition by bringing joy to people and transforming the decluttering process into a rewarding experience, said Siddharth Agrawal, CBO(Autos) OLX India.

"Not only can users declutter their homes, but they can also make a meaningful contribution to the circular economy by selling and reusing items that would otherwise go to waste."



The campaign will run through the festive season, reaching more than 35 million consumers across India. It emphasises OLX's commitment to sustainability and community engagement, encouraging users to transform their Diwali clean-up into a rewarding experience.