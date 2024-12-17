Olyv teams up with Sourav Ganguly to drive financial empowerment across India

Olyv, a digital lending platform committed to ensuring financial inclusion and ensuring democratisation of Credit access across India, announced partnership with cricketer Sourav Ganguly. This collaboration brings together Ganguly's bold and iconic brand presence and Olyv's innovative approach to democratise financial services across India.

By positioning Ganguly as a brand ambassador, Olyv aims to leverage his powerful narrative of resilience, trust, and breaking barriers to inspire millions of Indians towards financial empowerment. Ganguly will be the face behind Olyv's diverse financial products, from Digital Lending to Credit Health and Gold Savings, making financial solutions accessible to underserved segments across the country.

The partnership will entail comprehensive marketing campaigns across multiple ATL, BTL and digital channels enhancing the awareness and adoption of brand Olyv across the different TG bases of India. Through relatable and impactful campaigns planned ahead in future, Olyv intends to reinforce its commitment to creating meaningful opportunities, particularly for those historically marginalised in the financial ecosystem.

Rohit Garg, co-founder and CEO, Olyv, said, "Much like Dada's leadership transformed Indian cricket, we at Olyv seek to empower people to make bold financial moves and achieve their dreams. Sourav Ganguly embodies our vision of being a 'Partner to the Aspirations of Emerging India'; one that is fearless, trustworthy, and always committed to breaking new ground. As someone who commands the love and adulation of every Indian, he has evolved into a household name. This makes him perfect for advancing Olyv’s presence across the national populace and connecting with our diverse base, especially in the emerging markets of Tier-2 and beyond geos.”

Olyv is building on Saurav Ganguly’s pan-India appeal that transcends generational gaps and his ability to inspire trust among his followers. Just as Ganguly led the ‘Boys in Blue’ from the front, Olyv intends to remain at the vanguard of the Indian fintech vista. The brand is offering run-of-the-mill financial services and laying down the very pathway to financial independence and inclusion in the country. Ultimately, the collaboration intends to create an emotional resonance with millions, connecting Olyv's innovative financial solutions with the aspirational spirit of emerging India.