"Oman, we can't wait to fly again": Mumbai Airport

CSMIA began its social media journey to engage and communicate with the passengers regularly back in 2010. It has a dedicated in-house digital team that curates content for consumption by patrons of all age groups, genders and nationalities, and monitors all digital platforms for addressing passenger queries and concerns. The team works in collaboration with an external agency for the generation of ORM and creatives for social media. The team provides passengers with the latest updates and developments at the airport, besides the offers available to them. The team also addresses passenger queries and concerns, while also educating them about the ecosystem of the aviation sector, and guiding them to contacting the relevant stakeholders, when required.