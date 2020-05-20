"Oman, we can't wait to fly again": Mumbai Airport

The airport has shared several creatives on social media, punning on bucket-list travel destinations, thus making travellers nostalgic.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has made people shelve all their travel plans, at least for a couple of months. During these unprecedented times, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has put out a message for passengers who miss travelling. In several creatives shared on social media, the airport has used the names of various destinations, most of which are on every traveller's bucket list, and linked them to the current situation, to bring a sense of nostalgia.
An airport spokesperson tells us that the campaign's objective is to convey, in a very light-hearted and jovial manner, the different destinations that are on every traveller's bucket list, and bring back some beautiful memories. Speaking of the execution, he says, “The goal was twofold. The creative wordplay of the names of the destinations, making use of the puns, packaged with visually pleasing imagery that helped bring the set of creatives together.”
Curated by CSMIA's in-house team, the campaign is being promoted through the airport's social media platforms.
We asked the spokesperson about the kind of challenges the lockdown is posing to the aviation industry. He says, “COVID-19 has brought in various challenges to the aviation industry, and we are planning to protect essential operations and foster a balanced recovery. We will go that extra mile to provide travellers with a wholesome travel experience that will ensure safety and engage with passengers through multiple touchpoints.”
“Passenger will be anxious and wary for their safety, while transiting through the airport once operations resume. CSMIA, therefore, has undertaken measures to position the safety of passenger and employees at the airport by continuing to devise solutions that stand the test of time,” he adds.
GVK MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited), which manages CSMIA, has put forth mandatory standard operating measures (SOPs) at the airport. It will be keeping a close watch on the new way of functionalities of passengers and operations, and duly improvise on the observations made, once services resume.
CSMIA began its social media journey to engage and communicate with the passengers regularly back in 2010. It has a dedicated in-house digital team that curates content for consumption by patrons of all age groups, genders and nationalities, and monitors all digital platforms for addressing passenger queries and concerns. The team works in collaboration with an external agency for the generation of ORM and creatives for social media. The team provides passengers with the latest updates and developments at the airport, besides the offers available to them. The team also addresses passenger queries and concerns, while also educating them about the ecosystem of the aviation sector, and guiding them to contacting the relevant stakeholders, when required.