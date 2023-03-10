OMD India bags media mandate for McDonald’s India - North and East

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
OMD India has been awarded the media mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants) following a very thorough and competitive multi-agency pitch. The agency’s scope of work for McDonald’s includes integrated media planning and buying for the brand’s full portfolio and is tasked with creating innovative and forward-leaning end-to-end media solutions for the brand, serviced out of OMD’s Gurgaon office.
With McDonald’s growing digital footprint, the association with OMD India will ensure sharper focus on ROI, a strategic partnership set to unlock the next chapter of growth for the brand.
Globally known for delivering business transformation at scale for the world’s leading brands, OMD won the account by living up to its ethos of Better Decisions, Faster – displaying an innovative and holistic approach backed by its in-depth understanding of the brand, McDonald’s, the passion of its people and a keen market and consumer understanding to deliver success through data-driven expertise. Not only did Team OMD meet the brand’s ask but went above and beyond by presenting a comprehensive marketing strategy encompassing media and creative solutions.
Speaking on the association, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “We are delighted to welcome OMD to McDonald’s India (North and East) family. OMD has a strong track record of adding value through right talent, tools and technology. We are looking forward to this partnership and the OMD advantage - delivering the best of consumer attention and seamless integration between awareness and performance through customer-centric differentiated media strategy, effective planning and optimal media investment decisions.”
Talking about the win, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “McDonald’s is a brand that is close to everyone’s heart and needs no introduction. Our partnership with them is a testament to OMD’s approach rooted in disruption, agility, empathy and the strength of our creativity – that tests boundaries, challenges convention and ignites change. We are focused on leveraging our unique resources to take the McDonald’s brand journey from strength to strength in North and East India and help unlock sustainable growth.”