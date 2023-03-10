OMD India bags media mandate for McDonald’s India - North and East

Globally known for delivering business transformation at scale for the world’s leading brands, OMD won the account by living up to its ethos of Better Decisions, Faster – displaying an innovative and holistic approach backed by its in-depth understanding of the brand, McDonald’s, the passion of its people and a keen market and consumer understanding to deliver success through data-driven expertise. Not only did Team OMD meet the brand’s ask but went above and beyond by presenting a comprehensive marketing strategy encompassing media and creative solutions.