OMD India retains NIVEA India account

Neil George, managing director of NIVEA India, said, “With today's rapidly evolving consumer journeys and shifting sentiments driving the intersection of creativity, media, data and innovation - it is vital for us to resume our journey with a partner who understands our growth ambitions and supports the length and breadth of our goals. OMD's capability of driving strategic conversations upstream, refreshed team of media mavens and best-in-class data-led thinking and tools, aligned with what our need of the hour is. We're pleased to be continuing this journey with them and look forward to seeing their data-driven expertise at play as we work to achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.”