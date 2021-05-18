OMD India wins communications mandate for Cuemath

The agency will drive Cuemath’s business by generating targeted campaigns based on audience data and making a positive impact on the potential customers’ brand recall.
In a recent communications mandate pitch for Cuemath, OMD India (an Omnicom Media Group agency and a subsidiary of Omnicom Group) wins against strong competitors to service the new-age edtech platform in devising data-driven campaigns. Cuemath is India's #1 LIVE online math learning and coding program for over 2,00,000-plus KG-12th grade students across all school boards, spread over 20+ countries (UK, USA, UAE, Singapore, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, Nigeria, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and more). The Cuemath Program is designed to nurture future problem-solvers.
Leveraging OMD’s homegrown data platform, Omni, the creatives will be planned and optimized by analytics-driven insights to reach the target consumers through personalized communication. Omni drives creative planning in an innovative manner that includes focused execution leading to better business outcomes. Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD, believes that the precision marketing and analytics platform will help meet the client’s business KPIs by creating targeted strategies to communicate to the audience in a familiar environment.
Cuemath’s new interactive learning method coupled with a LIVE teacher makes math and coding come naturally so kids can accomplish more in school and life. They partner with OMD to serve the communication needs of this Google-backed edtech startup that recently raised $40 Mn in Series C funding led by LGT Lightstone Aspada and Falcon Edge-managed Alpha Wave Incubation.
“We at Cuemath believe in making the world’s children great at math and coding, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity’s biggest problems. Since OMD is armed with the much-needed technological tools based on real-time, accurate, and representative data, we plan to use their strength to not only fulfill our mission but also create maximum impact,” states Arvind Iyer, Marketing Director, Cuemath
Due to the disruption brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant increase in online learning platform consequently, OMD India will ensure that it addresses the demand in the market by reaching the untapped geographies that need to know about the power of a platform like Cuemath and how it can address the fear factors surrounding maths among most school-going children.