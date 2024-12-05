OMG launches sports agency Fuse in India, appoints Jigar Rambhia as head

Fuse, a global sports and entertainment agency under Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has opened a new office in Mumbai, India, led by Jigar Rambhia. The agency will focus on expanding sports marketing in India and providing comprehensive partnership services for brands.

Rambhia previously held the position of chief operating officer of Sporjo - a sports industry consultancy - where he was pivotal in driving growth for the business. Prior to this, he spent 16 years at Wavemaker and worked across agencies including TME (Rediffusion Y&R) and Madison Communications.

Kartik Sharma, group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India said: “Sport and culture are increasingly seen to be significant growth drivers for brands and so we are excited to bring Fuse’s expertise into the market – it further underpins our commitment to create transformational experiences for our clients.”

Echoing Sharma’s sentiment, Rambhia added: “The momentum in sports in India is at an exciting juncture and we’re fully equipped to capitalise on this to drive effective partnerships for brands. Sport has increasingly become a vital part of India's cultural fabric, and with Fuse, we are strategically positioned to help brands harness the power of this medium to drive deeper connections with audiences across the market.”

The new office officially launches with Shriram Finance and Uni League Cricket as clients and will have a particular focus on supporting brands with strategic planning and activation of effective sports partnerships.

India's sports landscape, dominated by cricket, has expanded with the growing popularity of Kabaddi, Football, and Badminton, alongside strong performances at the Olympics and Paralympics. The sports ecosystem is valued at over USD 1.8 billion, with growth driven by technology, OTT platforms, and immersive experiences. This shift is fostering emerging talent in multiple sports and increasing brand investment in sports marketing.

Most recently, Fuse launched in Spain, with Juli Ferre heading the business and in Brazil led by Luiz Fiorese. Fuse’s current international clients include PepsiCo, Nissan and Philips.

Commenting on India office launch, Louise Johnson, global CEO at Fuse, said: “Fuse's expansion and launch in India marks yet another critical milestone for us, underscoring our commitment to driving growth for brands through the power of sports and entertainment. With Fuse's specialist sports marketing expertise combined with Omnicom Media Group's data and technology offering, we are exceptionally positioned to capitalise on the sports market in India. Through our extensive network and under the leadership of Jigar we can offer brands the chance to create memorable experiences for their audiences and integrate themselves into the heart of India's sporting culture.”