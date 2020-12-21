OMG powers up with Electrolux Win

“At OMG, we have always placed the business interests of our clients at the centre of what we do, and with Electrolux, we have created a connected and integrated solution that enables a regional vision for media while maintaining local relevance and execution,” said Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG APAC. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner Electrolux and we look forward in helping them accelerate their growth agenda and vision in APAC and MEA,” he added.