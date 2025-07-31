OML launches new adevertising agency MO

Only Much Louder (OML) has launched a new advertising agency called MO.

MO’s team says the agency focuses on turning simple briefs into bold, high‑impact ideas. The leadership emphasises a work culture built on collaboration and creativity rather than traditional corporate structures.

OML, known for building platforms for musicians, comedians, and content creators, says MO will apply the same approach to brand storytelling—creating campaigns designed to engage audiences directly.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I announce the official launch of our new agency unit,” said Manav Parekh, senior vice president and executive creative director at Only Much Louder (OML). “MO has been conceptualised as a strategic continuum of OML’s existing mandate, providing a comprehensive suite of end-to-end, cross-vertical and horizontal marketing and communications deliverables. The offering is structured to optimize brand-consumer touchpoints through a combination of narrative integration, and platform-centric execution methodologies, thereby ensuring seamless alignment with contemporary engagement parameters.”