Omnicom acquires LeapPoint to enhance digital marketing solutions

Omnicom announced its marketing division, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), acquired LeapPoint, a digital advisory firm focused on helping organisations improve the orchestration and performance of their entire marketing lifecycle. The move is part of OPMG's strategy to provide a complete content solution, helping marketers streamline workflows and deliver personalised experiences efficiently.

Led by co-founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, LeapPoint helps Fortune 1000 enterprises optimise the performance of their marketing organisations by integrating people, processes and Adobe technology. As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, LeapPoint specialises in Adobe experience cloud, focusing on Adobe workfront, fusion, and related content supply chain products.

LeapPoint uses generative AI to help creatives and marketers reduce manual tasks and increase content production efficiency, enabling scalable on-brand content creation.

“LeapPoint’s outstanding depth of expertise across the Adobe content supply chain, and workfront specifically, makes them a vital strategic addition for Omnicom,” said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. “LeapPoint is an expert in delivering the process optimisation, workflow automation and technology integrations critical to the implementation of a modern marketing operating model. This acquisition therefore not only strengthens our existing content supply chain capabilities, but also further positions OPMG as a leader in the digital transformation space.”

“I am thrilled about the positive impact that joining Omnicom precision marketing group will have on the next phase of growth for LeapPoint,” said DeBenedetto. “We look forward to scaling our ability to provide our customers with unparalleled content supply chain expertise, enabling rapid delivery and effective management of content at scale. As a result, our customers can deploy exceptional employee experiences while delivering on consumers’ demands for personalised interactions and powerful brand experiences.”

The acquisition builds upon Omnicom’s long standing partnership with Adobe including being a Platinum Level Partner.

“LeapPoint is unique in their ability to design and build modern operating models anchored on Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution,” said Brent Rudewick, head of strategy and product for Adobe GenStudio and Adobe Workfront. “Given our existing partnership with Omnicom, I am looking forward to expanding our relationship with Nik and his team.”