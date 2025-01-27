Omnicom expands with new 'Center of Excellence' in Hyderabad

Omnicom has expanded its Global Solutions Centers with a new campus in Hyderabad, following openings in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram in April 2024. The Hyderabad campus will support Omnicom's global client solutions and expanding operations. It will focus on media, technology, digital commerce, marketing science, market research, creative services, and business support.

Omnicom’s four India campuses feature modern offices designed for collaboration. With over 5,500 professionals specialising in media, data analytics, creative, digital commerce, marketing technology, and AI, these centers support Omnicom agencies globally.

Vishal Srivastava, CEO of Annalect India and Omnicom Global Solutions, emphasises, “Our integration into the new center of excellence underscores Omnicom’s unwavering commitment to harnessing top-tier talent and pioneering global solutions to deliver exceptional client services. This state-of-the-art collaboration hub is where brilliant minds will continue to converge to revolutionize the marketing landscape, driving innovation and excellence at every turn.”

Gaurav Mathur, CEO Credera India GDC, said, "Omnicom’s expansion in Hyderabad highlights India’s unmatched talent and innovation potential. At Credera India, we are proud to connect advanced technologies and creative excellence to deliver transformative solutions for our global network. Hyderabad’s dynamic ecosystem and skilled workforce will further strengthen our ability to drive unparalleled value and impact for clients worldwide."