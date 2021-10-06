Omnicom Media Group India launches the OMG Digital Bootcamp

Anand Chakravarthy, Co-Founder, Results & Outcomes, believes that “With 2.5 million digital jobs set to be created over the next 5 years, the need for 'ready for business' talent is critical for organizations. With rapid digitalization, it is imperative to rethink learning and how upskilling should be delivered. Results & Outcomes is pleased to collaborate with OMG India to curate and deliver an application-oriented and hands-on, progressive digital learning program delivered by domain experts - experienced professionals who themselves have run digital campaigns for years.”

The OMG Digital Bootcamp is expected to kick start in the second week of October and is accepting applications from freshers with a bachelor’s degree in any engineering field (B.E), BCA, or from the Statistics, Economics, Business Administration and Advertising streams. Aspirants can visit https://bit.ly/3kOpvFg or write to the Omnicom team at digital.bootcamp@omnicommediagroup.com to apply for it.