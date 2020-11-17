Omnicom Media Group launches Sport & Entertainment Practice, Fuse, in Asia-Pacific

Louise Johnson, CEO Fuse said “We’re delighted to be building on the success of the Fuse brand and expanding into the Asia-Pacific region. The global sport and entertainment rights and media market is evolving at a phenomenal rate, driven by expanding fan bases and new digital media platforms. This presents fantastic opportunity across APAC and EMEA for agencies that can quickly adapt, at scale. Powered by Omnicom Media Group, Fuse is uniquely placed to do this for our clients in both regions.”