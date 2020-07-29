Omnicom Media Group Named SAP Global Media AOR

Cross-network “North Star” Unit Will Support SAP’s Marketing and Brand Acceleration.
Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. has been named media agency network-of-record for global software corporation SAP SE (NYSE: SAP ) to support SAP Marketing’s global paid media planning and buying activities. The decision follows an extensive review in which OMG presented North Star, a customized media unit that draws talent, tools and technology from the entire Omnicom Media Group network as a solution to continue the acceleration of SAP’s unified customer and brand experience. Supported by the Omni operating system, North Star enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that drive better business outcomes.
SAP’s media business has been with OMG’s PHD Worldwide since 2015.
Initiated by SAP Global chief marketing officer, Alicia Tillman, this new relationship with Omnicom serves as another critical element to furthering SAP’s progress in becoming one of the 10 most valuable brands in the world. “We are confident that Omnicom Media Group’s strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and diverse, data-led approach will help SAP continue to grow our brand value, modernize our marketing capabilities to deliver innovative experiences most meaningful to our customers and the broader markets we serve,” said Tillman. “Since 2016, we have grown our brand value over $18B and this new agency partnership will support our vision of executing in a more innovative, agile, flexible and efficient way for the continued benefit of our customers, stakeholders and for SAP’s global ecosystem.”
“This is a transformative moment for SAP, requiring a transformative approach,” says OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski, who led the cross-network pitch team. “With North Star we’re expanding the foundation built by PHD over the past five years to create a re-envisioned solution: a totally connected, cross-agency operational network that enables a global vision for media while maintaining local specificity and execution; delivers a seamless experience across media and creative; and assures data flexibility and transparency - all of which are integral to a SAP’s growth strategy and long-term vision.”
The current PHD team will continue to support SAP through the transition period, which should be complete by end of year 2020.