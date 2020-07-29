Omnicom Media Group Named SAP Global Media AOR

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. has been named media agency network-of-record for global software corporation SAP SE (NYSE: SAP ) to support SAP Marketing’s global paid media planning and buying activities. The decision follows an extensive review in which OMG presented North Star, a customized media unit that draws talent, tools and technology from the entire Omnicom Media Group network as a solution to continue the acceleration of SAP’s unified customer and brand experience. Supported by the Omni operating system, North Star enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that drive better business outcomes.

SAP’s media business has been with OMG’s PHD Worldwide since 2015.