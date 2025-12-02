Omnicom retires IPG Mediabrands and creates single media unit

After completing its takeover of IPG last week, the new Omnicom has dissolved IPG Mediabrands and placed media agency brands from both groups under a single Omnicom Media platform.

Advertisment

The platform, led globally by Florian Adamski, will house six major media agencies: OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub.

UM, Initiative and Mediahub were part of IPG Mediabrands but will continue to operate within Omnicom Media.

A release announcing the new structure said Omnicom now has the world’s largest media network with significant market leverage and intelligence powered by Acxiom RealID and advanced IDless solutions. It added that the network aims to bring paid, owned, earned and commerce channels into a single system designed to deliver value, precision and measurable growth in a privacy first environment.