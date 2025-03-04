Omnicom seeks CCI approval to acquire Interpublic Group

Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global marketing and advertising firm, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval of its planned acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), according to media reports.

As part of the proposed deal, Omnicom’s fully owned subsidiary, EXT Subsidiary Inc. (Omnicom Merger Sub), will be merged into IPG. Following the merger, IPG will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnicom, while Omnicom Merger Sub will be dissolved.

Omnicom, a New York-based marketing and communications giant, operates across more than 70 countries, providing services such as advertising, media planning, public relations, and customer relationship management. IPG, headquartered in Delaware, specialises in media buying, advertising, and integrated marketing solutions, with a workforce of around 57,400 across over 100 countries. Both companies have a strong presence in India, particularly in marketing communications and media buying.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will review the proposed Omnicom-IPG merger under the Competition Act, 2002, to evaluate its impact on competition in India’s advertising and marketing sector. With both companies holding significant market share, the deal could raise concerns about market dominance. If approved, the merger would create one of the largest global advertising firms, with regulators likely assessing potential anti-competitive effects in India.