OMRON Healthcare India partners with One Source for digital marketing

OMRON Healthcare India, a leading provider of home healthcare monitoring & therapy devices in the country, announced their partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. Involving holistic digital marketing management and counsel, the remit involves social media management, performance marketing, and influencer marketing on digital platforms.
OMRON Healthcare devices are built with innovative Japanese technology & design, providing the solutions one needs to monitor, manage, and take control of their health. The brand’s portfolio comprises of digital blood pressure monitors for hypertension management, nebulisers for respiratory health management, body composition monitors & weighing scales for weight management, devices (TENS) for pain relief to name just a few.
For One Source, the mandate will be led by Senior Counsel Akanksha Srivastava, supported by the national team.
Speaking of the partnership, head - e-commerce & digital marketing at OMRON, Ajeet Singh Chauhan opined, “With increasing lifestyle conditions and proportionately rising healthcare costs in India, it is crucial to monitor one’s health. OMRON Healthcare in India is working towards enabling and empowering the people monitor their health so that their caregivers can take more informed decisions. Our superior Japanese technology helps us stand out in a market where accuracy & convenience are some of the key concerns”.
“We are happy to partner with One Source to help us communicate & connect with our audience and make an impact with the story we wish our consumers to understand”, he added.
Srishty Chawla, co-founder, One Source, said, "At One Source, the public health space is something that’s been very close to our hearts right from the outset. With OMRON Healthcare, we’re not only focused on talking about the nuances of healthcare monitoring, but also stepping into the shoes of the audience; something that has always helped us tell the story right".