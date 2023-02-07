OMRON Healthcare launches new campaign ‘Life on with OMRON’

One of the key assets developed in the pipeline is a TV commercial highlighting the significance of health monitoring and sharing of measurements and reading by patients with their physicians with the help of connected devices. The commercial captures everyday moments showing how simple monitoring can bring in a lot of difference in attaining a healthy life state and weaves them together with an anthem (Life on with OMRON!). The idea is to leave a mark in the minds of the audience by resonating with their daily lives and build on the reliability, precision, authenticity, and easy availability of OMRON products.