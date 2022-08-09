ON PURPOSE wins PR mandate for NASSCOM Foundation

ON PURPOSE has been signed on by NASSCOM Foundation to raise more awareness of its ‘TechForGood’ philosophy to create more opportunity for those who need it most. NASSCOM Foundation is the only not-for-profit organisation representing the Indian Tech industry. It believes in helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology. NASSCOM Foundation programs and initiatives focus on three pillars: Skilling and Employability, Women Entrepreneurship, and Digital Literacy.