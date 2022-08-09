ON PURPOSE wins PR mandate for NASSCOM Foundation

NASSCOM Foundation programs and initiatives focus on three pillars: Skilling and Employability, Women Entrepreneurship, and Digital Literacy.
ON PURPOSE has been signed on by NASSCOM Foundation to raise more awareness of its ‘TechForGood’ philosophy to create more opportunity for those who need it most. NASSCOM Foundation is the only not-for-profit organisation representing the Indian Tech industry. It believes in helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology. NASSCOM Foundation programs and initiatives focus on three pillars: Skilling and Employability, Women Entrepreneurship, and Digital Literacy.
ON PURPOSE will work closely with NASSCOM Foundation to deliver an extensive media outreach program in India, managed by its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The brief includes providing a comprehensive communications strategy to help NASSCOM Foundation build and amplify its value system to bring the tech ecosystem together to scale social impact.
“ON PURPOSE’s interest in working with brands that create social impact and their attitude towards addressing and highlighting the social challenges resonated with our Foundation’s vision. This enthusiasm, along with its experienced team will help establish NASSCOM Foundation as a brand in India that is about reaching the last mile and about providing access to those who need it most,” said Shruti Das, Communications & Marketing, NASSCOM Foundation
Talking about the new win, Girish Balachandran, managing director, ON PURPOSE, said, "With our experience and expertise in delivering integrated communications for several clients in the development sector, we are excited about working with NASSCOM Foundation to help them deliver more #TechForGood. We look forward to leveraging our capabilities in communications and experience in the development sector to provide a well-rounded communications approach to NASSCOM Foundation.”