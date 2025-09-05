Advertisment
Onam’s grand feast comes with a side of ads

Thiruvonam sees Kerala revel in sadhya while marketers ride the festive wave.

afaqs! news bureau
Onam

Today marks the last day of Onam. Also called Thiruvonam, it is considered the heart of the festival as, according to belief, King Mahabali, the benevolent ruler of Kerala, visits his people to see if they are happy and prosperous.

Kerala celebrates his arrival with pomp, the highlight being the Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Just as families come together to indulge in the spread, brands too use the occasion to reach consumers with Onam-themed ads and promotions.

Here are a few of them.

Kerala Tourism

Zomato

Duroflex

AMFI at Cochin International Airport

AMFI’s Onam Activation at CIA with Experiential Campaign Designed by Laqshya Media Group 002

Parle-G

Casio

SMART Bazaar

Red Label India

Tata Motors

Ramraj Cotton


Onam
