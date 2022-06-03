One Club’s Portfolio Night returned to an in-person event after 2019

55 promising creative individuals showed their work to the industry’s best creative minds.
The One Club for Creativity’s in-person Portfolio Night 2022 held in Mumbai on June 2, 2022, saw 55 new creatives show their work to a jury panel of the industry’s best creative minds. The event was co-hosted by three Omnicom agencies — DDB Mudra Group, BBDO India and TBWA\India at the Mudra House in Mumbai.
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “This Portfolio night was much needed. Not just for new talent, but us senior folks as well. We fed off their excitement and energy as they gathered our opinions and directions around their work.”
Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, said “You could feel the shared passion and expectation in the fast-paced face-to-face interactions. All of us had left something to follow something we love, our creative calling. And you could feel that excitement and love in the room."
"I wasn’t really looking for advertising work. It could be anything. Any form of expression. You didn’t want normal people. There’s got to be some x-factor some danger that leaves a revolutionary impact. I was looking for the person in the portfolio and I was thrilled that I met many young folks with unique voices and different views. Portfolio Night was a waterfall of pure creative energy.”
Parixit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\ India said, “The quality of work was astounding. The people behind the work were supremely interesting and from richly varied backgrounds. From architecture colleges to fine art schools to design schools and advertising schools. The excitement for the business in each of them was infectious. I couldn’t be happier to have played a small part in making this singularly energising event happen. Long Live The One Club Portfolio Night!”
Manvir Kaur Mahidwan, a finance graduate and a student of Art Direction was recognised as the highest-rated participant of the evening, winning a chance to be part of the coveted All-Stars program where a participant with the best portfolio gets selected in each host city by the jury panel. These All-Stars will then participate virtually as a team on a creative assignment for a major global brand.
Jurors at the Portfolio Night 2022:
Rahul Mathew, DDB Mudra Group
Josy Paul, BBDO India
Parixit Bhattacharya, TBWA\ India
Tista Sen, Wunderman Thompson
Rajdeepak Das, Leo Burnett
Sukesh Nayak, Ogilvy India
Aalap Desai, Isobar India and Taproot Dentsu
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, 82.5 Communications
Pallavi Chakravarti, DDB Mudra
Hemant Shringy, BBDO India
Sajan Raj Kurup, Creativeland Asia
Geet Rathi, TBWA\ India
Russell Barrett, BBH India & Publicis India
Ashish Khazanchi, Enormous
Garima Khandelwal, Mullen Lintas
Abhijit Avasthi, Sideways Consulting
Sachin Kamble, Leo Burnett