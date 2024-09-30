One Health Assist hires Concept PR and Alpha Beta to boost PR and digital reach

One Health Assist, an integrated health and wellness ecosystem, announced Concept PR as its officially appointed Public Relations partner and Alpha Beta Marketing Solutions LLP as its digital partner for social media strategy and performance marketing.

Concept PR will be responsible for all communication efforts for One Health Assist, leveraging their industry expertise and extensive network to amplify the brand’s voice. The partnership aims to help the brand foster key stakeholder relationships, driving impactful media outreach.

Alpha Beta Marketing Solutions LLP will drive One Health Assist's digital footprint, executing engaging social media and digital campaigns to strengthen brand visibility, consumer engagement, consumer acquisition and lifetime value.

Davinder Bhasin, founder of One Health Assist, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Concept PR and Alpha Beta Marketing Solutions. In today’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, having strong digital and media partners is pivotal. Therefore, with these two firms onboard, we’re confident in amplifying our digital footprint and media presence, ultimately enhancing our ability to deliver transformative healthcare solutions and convey our brand philosophy of providing reliable, innovative and accessible healthcare solutions under one roof that leads to our motto - Health Banao Simple.”

Suhas Tadas, senior vice president, Concept PR said, “At Concept PR we are on the lookout for partnering companies that are seeking to change the rules of the game. One Health Assist, is one such entity that is redefining healthcare accessibility. Their commitment to making quality healthcare available to all inspires us to leverage our public relations expertise to amplify their brand visibility, ensuring their message reaches the right audiences and drives meaningful, lasting impact."

Miller Khandhar and Shikha Doshi, founders at Alpha Beta Marketing Solutions LLP, said “We are thrilled to harness the power of social media and digital campaigns for One Health Assist in spreading their message in a way that is authentic, impactful, and aligned with their mission of making healthcare accessible to all. Also, this collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our expertise in performance marketing. Our goal is to drive measurable results that align with their mission of delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions.”

Through these collaborations, One Health Assist aims to strengthen its position as a market leader in delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare by leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions.