One Impact bags Social Media And Performance Marketing Mandate For Baweja Studios

The agency is based out of Mumbai and has assigned a dedicated social-first team to achieve the expected output.
One Impact was on-boarded in October 2021, after a multi-agency pitch conducted by Baweja Studios.
Baweja Studios is currently headed by Harry Baweja(Founder & Chairman) & Harman Baweja(CEO & Producer).
The agency is based out of Mumbai and has assigned a dedicated social-first team to achieve the expected output.
It manages the brand’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter handle and is responsible for delivering a powerful social media strategy, efficient platform management, content strategy, content creation and performance marketing services to enhance Baweja Studios’ online presence.
As part of the mandate, One Impact will strategize and execute Social Media Strategy, Content and Performance Marketing for one of the oldest and biggest production houses in India, Baweja Studios and amplify the brand’s presence and increase top-of-mind recall.
Commenting on the association, creator-producer, Harman Baweja said, “Digital presence is very key to our overall business strategy and we are extremely happy to be working with a very effective and creative agency. One Impact has a committed team that is always coming up with innovative solutions”.
Kajol Chavan, co-founder and COO, One Impact adds,
“We are elated to be one of the pioneers of Baweja Studios’ digital branding journey. Baweja Studios is a long-standing brand and has given us some iconic movies and shows. Currently, they are working on some super exciting projects which are sure to engage and entertain.
While the top of the mind recalls of these movies and shows individually is great, our main focus has been on creating awareness about the production house behind these cinematic marvels, that is Baweja Studios. Our team has taken this challenge to heart and are working towards educating our audience about Baweja Studios’ incredible work in different entertainment sectors”