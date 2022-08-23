One Source bags corporate communication mandate for FS Life

Partnership to cover corporate communication and investor relations.
FS Life, a group of homegrown brands that includes Fablestreet, Mikoto, and Marigold, has announced its partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. The mandate will include corporate communications, influencer seeding and holistic marketing counsel on earned media platforms, for FS Life. All the brands under the FS Life umbrella focus on solving real customer needs in the mass-premium to premium category, for the modern Indian woman. The journey started in 2016 with FableStreet as a solo entrepreneurial venture by Ayushi Gudwani. To serve broader customer groups and add more value to existing customers, Mikoto (sterling silver and semi precious jewellery) and Marigold (modern Indian clothing reimagining traditional wear) were launched as separate brands earlier this year. The vision is to cater unmet apparel and lifestyle needs of the modern women.
For One Source, this mandate will be spearheaded by Senior Counsel on the remit, Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Speaking of the partnership, Ayushi Gudwani, founder & CEO, FS Life opined, “What FableStreet did in 5 years, we want Marigold and Mikoto to achieve in less than 2 years. Our aim is to continue building brands in the lifestyle and fashion space that can become 1000cr+ brands in themselves in the next 3-5 years. Brand building & media relations will, ofcourse, play a crucial role in this journey", adding, “We loved the fact that One Source understood the concept of brand building beyond PR and media relations. What clicked for us with their team was their holistic approach to brand building rather than vanity metrics on number of impressions, coverages, etc.
Kishor Barua, head – corporate communication, One Source added, “More than 80% of our client base consists of partners who reached out via references. Good work not only speaks for itself, it also compounds. As does goodwill-on-balance sheets, for the clientele we work on. For each of our clientele, we have maintained the necessity to think integrated; not get siloed into tools such as PR or Social or Advertising”, adding, “We believe FS Life celebrates the Indian woman, the Indian professional, and we are honoured to be working with them”.