OnePlus' latest campaign 'Capture Beyond Boundaries' is an ode to all the artists pushing boundaries

OnePlus, the global technology unveils its latest brand campaign, OnePlus aims to break boundaries and invite individuals to see the world through a new lens. Titled “Capture Beyond Boundaries” this captivating campaign is an ode to all the artists who relentlessly push boundaries, bridging the gap between humans and nature, and transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Through stunning visual storytelling and unparalleled camera capabilities on the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus invites everyone to embrace the limitless possibilities that lie within the intersection of art, technology, and nature.
"We believe in the inherent connection between humans and nature," said a OnePlus Spokesperson. Commenting further, "Our goal with this campaign is to celebrate the artistic spirit that thrives in our world, and to inspire our community to explore and capture the beauty that surrounds us. With our powerful camera technology on the OnePlus 11 5G, we aim to redefine the way people perceive the world and ignite their creative potential."
The "Capture Beyond Boundaries" campaign showcases the remarkable capabilities of OnePlus 11 5G, enabling users to capture breathtaking images leveraging the power of the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, featuring Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad supported by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-colour identification. The OnePlus 11 5G also comes with a dedicated Hasselblad Portrait Mode to provide almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects, helping users discover new perspectives.
To further engage its audience, OnePlus encourages participants to share their own interpretations of the campaign theme using the hashtag #CaptureBeyondBoundaries on social media platforms. By doing so, users will have a chance to be featured on OnePlus' official social media channel, showcasing their unique perspective and creativity to a global audience. The best entries also stand a chance to win the all-new OnePlus 11 5G.
As part of the campaign, starting 16th May 2023 users can also avail special offers across channels.
Users looking to upgrade from their legacy OnePlus devices to the latest OnePlus 11 5G, can avail an exchange offer of INR 5,000
Furthermore, users can also avail EMI options of 12 months on purchase of OnePlus 11 5G, available across multiple banks