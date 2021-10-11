OnePlus launches ad for voice enabled smart TV; starring Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Speaking on the association, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “We are delighted to partner with Shahid and Mira for our OnePlus TV category in India. Both Mira and Shahid are known for their zeal in life and their passion with a purpose which resonates with OnePlus' Never Settle spirit. They truly embody the smart and youthful spirit of OnePlus as well as our user community. Therefore, we are confident that this exciting association will certainly disrupt the status quo in the India smart TV market and we are positive that our community would be equally thrilled for our new partnership."