ONLY launches ‘Cultural Blue Movement’ campaign with Sara Tendulkar

Fashion brand ONLY has launched a digital campaign titled ‘Cultural Blue Movement’, bringing together creators from different fields to present denim through varied creative formats.

The campaign features Sara Tendulkar, singer Jonita Gandhi, and digital creator Kritika Khurana, also known as Mermaid Scales. Each participant presents the theme of denim through a different medium.

Jonita Gandhi introduces a music-led element to the campaign through an ASMR-style segment that combines sound and rhythm with fashion visuals. Sara Tendulkar’s segment presents a lifestyle interpretation through a smoothie bowl recipe inspired by the colour blue, styled alongside the brand’s denim pieces.

Kritika Khurana’s segment focuses on styling, presenting denim in bold looks while also previewing her upcoming Mermaid Scales release, scheduled for April.

The campaign features various denim styles, including statement tops, wide-leg silhouettes, coordinated sets, and everyday denim outfits.

The campaign is being distributed across digital platforms and brand outlets.