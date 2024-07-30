Only Much Louder collaborates with Canva to launch the brand's first India-focused campaign "Dil se, design tak",

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to to democratise design for everyone.
Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, has partnered with Only Much Louder, a market-leading, full-service creative and entertainment business network, to conceptualize and execute ‘Dil se, design tak’, its first brand campaign in the market. ’ The campaign was unveiled with a short film – starring actors Ritvik Sahore, Naina Sareen and Tenzin Dalha – that showcases how an otherwise simple farewell was easily made special with a little help from Canva. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and co-written by the OML’s creative team and stand-up comedian Ashish Shakya, the first film of the campaign draws from insights of a modern Indian workspace. Its narrative highlights the impact of visual communication in everyday life, empowering everyone to create and share their designs, easily.
‘Dil se, design tak’ has been crafted on the back of a simple consumer insight to demonstrate and elevate the role of visual communication in everyday lives. To exemplify Canva’s ease of use and wide applicability, OML developed the signature ‘Brands as Creators’ framework to tap into the human-side of brands and the multifaceted ways in which it allows the brand’s fans to interact with them, making them more impactful.
“So much love has gone into this campaign," said Manav Parekh, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Only Much Louder "Partnering with Canva has been a creatively fulfilling endeavor that allowed us to realize their vision of democratizing design. Through this campaign, we aim to demonstrate how Canva’s intuitive tools can transform everyday moments into creative expressions, seamlessly integrating the power of design into daily communication. With 'Dil se, design tak,' our goal is to establish Canva as a brand that deeply resonates with Indian users. We’re here to recognize and nurture the creativity in everyone, positioning Canva not just as a tool, but as your new best friend for self-expression and innovation at work and in life”
"India is one of our top priority markets globally, and with this new campaign, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to Indian users, showcasing the role that design can play at work and in oureveryday lives.," said Chandrika Deb, Growth and Marketing Lead at Canva India "With our mission to empower everyone to design, we hope that through this campaign, we’ll be able to educate users about the endless possibilities that Canva can empower them with, whether for professional or personal reasons. The creative proposition presented by OML perfectly aligns with our brand values and mission, delivering our message in a heartwarming and distinctive manner."
OML has harnessed its more-than-two-decades of extensive experience across various creative fields to evolve into a premier creative agency collaborating with major Indian and global brands. This wealth of experience has culminated in the exciting new partnership with Canva. Over the coming weeks, the campaign will unveil more creatives that aim to further reiterate the benefits of Canva, in a variety of interesting and humorous settings.. With OML's prowess in creating impactful storytelling, "Dil se, design tak" is set to inspire and educate Indian audiences, illustrating Canva as a design companion for all.