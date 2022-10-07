Only’s new anthem is back On The Digital Block Ft. Ananya Panday In The Everyverse

Set in the ‘EVERYVERSE’, a place that blurs the lines between digital and reality, thus catering to the digitally native Gen-Zers of today.
Kick-starting the high-octane festive season, ONLY is proud to launch the second edition of the anthemic campaign - ‘THE ONLY THING I WANT IS EVERYTHING 2.0’ with Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday. Set in the ‘EVERYVERSE’, a place that blurs the lines between digital and reality, with this campaign ONLY sets foot into a realm that merges disruptive fashion and digital technology, thus catering to the digitally native Gen-Zers of today.
The face of the brand, Bollywood Actor and trendsetter Ananya Panday stars in the high energy video that once again features the catchy soundtrack and puts a spotlight on the Gen-Z attitude of not wanting to settle for one thing and in turn wanting it all. Styled in the latest statement pieces from ONLY, Ananya truly embodies the spirit of the quintessential ONLY girl - who is aspirational, confident and edgy, and defines success on her own terms.
With a neon hued palette, the visual language of the film includes interplay of futuristic tech elements and cyberpunk themed backgrounds. Inspiring young girls to celebrate their uniqueness and distinctiveness through self expression while also celebrating co-creation and freely moving ideas, the campaign captures the multifaceted personalities of the Gen-Zers. Born into the digital world, they do not shy away from expressing themselves, always finding new and exciting ways to put their unique stamp on everything.
“Shooting for this campaign for the second time was super exciting for me. This time we have transformed the vibe and added a digital touch to fashion! The energy is fresh and fast paced and I love how the track focuses on living life on my own terms. ONLY’s collection this season is so trendy and this time we have worked with very cool layering of the pieces, which resonates so much with my own personal style.”, says Ananya Panday on the association.
“We’re so excited for the second edition of ‘THE ONLY THING I WANT IS EVERYTHING’ campaign. The video integrates fashion with technology in a unique manner in order to appeal to a whole new generation of fashion-conscious Gen-Zers. Remaining true to our brand’s core essence, it was important for us to reiterate and celebrate the ONLY girl we design for, with Ananya truly representing the modern and cool ‘ONLY’ girl.”, says Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India..”, says Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at Bestseller India.
This campaign and the new collection are emblematic of the modern ONLY consumer.