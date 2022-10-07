Only’s new anthem is back On The Digital Block Ft. Ananya Panday In The Everyverse

“Shooting for this campaign for the second time was super exciting for me. This time we have transformed the vibe and added a digital touch to fashion! The energy is fresh and fast paced and I love how the track focuses on living life on my own terms. ONLY’s collection this season is so trendy and this time we have worked with very cool layering of the pieces, which resonates so much with my own personal style.”, says Ananya Panday on the association.