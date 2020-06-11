O, is that Ogilvy's new email signature?

By and for the India office, it's a nod to the new working style and also a reminder that the agency is still doing what it does best regardless of where it is.
Impressions matter, a lot. And during this time of the pandemic and the frustrations arising from the lockdown, a small mindful move can move perceptions in your favour.
The pandemic, the lockdown, and the anxieties around the two have affected everyone and everything including our emails; our way of writing them has changed.
Today our email greetings and salutations have changed to reflect the present circumstances. People don't write 'Hi, how are you doing?' but choose to write 'Hi, hope you're doing well' and they end emails saying, 'Please stay safe' or 'Take care of yourself' than just an unemotional 'Best regards'. It's the little things which matter here.
Ogilvy's new email signature reflects this change and represents the out of office working style that's become the norm everywhere after the lockdown was initiated. It says 'OOOgilvy' and the message below it reads, 'We may be out Out of Office, but we are still thinking, creating and making our own little brand of magic every day.' The agency tells us it was designed by and for the India office.
A nod to the new working style and also a reminder that the agency is still doing what it does best regardless of where it is.