OpenAI set to make ad debut during Super Bowl 2025: Wall Streel Journal

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is set to debut its first TV commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Super Bowl is one of the most sought-after advertising events globally, drawing massive viewership and placing a premium on creativity, as commercials often generate significant buzz.

This marks OpenAI’s first step into commercial advertising, the report noted, following in the footsteps of competitors like Google, which showcased its AI capabilities in last year’s Super Bowl.

The price for a 30-second ad spot during the 2025 Super Bowl has reached up to $8 million, up from around $7 million last year, according to Adweek's chief content officer Zoe Ruderman.

The 2024 Super Bowl drew an estimated 210 million viewers. This year’s game, the 59th Super Bowl, is set for February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home to the Saints, with a capacity of 83,000 spectators.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI, partly owned by Microsoft, launched ChatGPT in late 2022 and surpassed 300 million weekly active users within two years.