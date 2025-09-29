OpenAI’s ads cast ChatGPT as life’s quiet co-star

After spending $14 million on The Intelligence Age, its Super Bowl spot that cheekily placed artificial intelligence alongside humanity’s crowning achievements, the company is back with its first global brand campaign.

Three new ads attempt something gentler. Instead of epic declarations, they show how a chatbot can smooth the edges of ordinary life. A brother pulls off a road trip with his sister, soundtrack courtesy of Neil Diamond. A forgettable-looking man finally nails his pull-up thanks to a personalised workout plan.

And for those paralysed by the horror of cooking for a crush, ChatGPT conjures a recipe that says, “I like you, but want to play it cool”, set to Fool from Perfume Genius.

The work, created by Isle of Any with OpenAI’s in-house team, plays out like the closing credits of a film, prompts and answers rolling as if they were cast and crew. The subtext is clear: ChatGPT is not the star, but it might just make you look like one.

OpenAI's ChatGPT swaps pitches with prompts in maiden India OOH campaign

In India, the company has opted for something less cinematic and more contemplative. Having announced plans for a Delhi office, OpenAI rolled out outdoor ads with nothing but plain prompts against soothing empty space. In a market where billboards usually scream in neon and exclamation marks, this restraint is itself a statement.

Yet sidekicks have a way of stealing the show. Today ChatGPT helps you pick songs and stir sauces; tomorrow it may prefer to write the script itself.