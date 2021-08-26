OPPO details the journey of friends Verma and Sharma to push after-sales service supremacy

A refreshing change from the usual “features boasting, buy me now” style smartphone campaign.
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO wants to lead the after-sales service space of the Indian smartphone ecosystem through a three-ad campaign.
It is refreshing to see a smartphone brand talk about after-sales service than only its features or reasons to buy. It reminds you that there’s more to the brand than just when you purchase it.
Havas Creative has made the three ads that detail the journey of two friends Sharma-Verma through the OPPO’s after-sale services. The three ads highlight one feature each: Free Inspection, 30 Days Replacement, and Quick Service and Repair.
The last time we saw two friends in multiple ads would be 5 Star’s Suresh and Ramesh.
Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, "Customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do at OPPO. The campaign showcases the brand’s customer-first approach, attention to detail, and quick resolutions resulting in exemplary service our customers always count on. We would like to thank our partners for their relentless support in helping OPPO go the extra mile and raising the bar for after-sale services.”
Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, "After-sales service is a serious business, but if you look at the reasons for which one visits the service centre, you'd find it ranging from silly to unfortunate.”
“And you thank the good lords at OPPO for rescuing your phone from any such incident. The ads begin on a funny note and slowly veer towards a serious note- that of OPPO keeping its word to its customers, and that's what we wanted to bring alive – whatever life throws at your phone, OPPO is there to take care of it."