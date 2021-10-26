OPPO evokes the power of courage amid darkness in poetic new spot

Dean Wei, Executive Creative Director, W+K Delhi said, “We wanted to address, in a very honest way, how people all over India are feeling at this moment. We wanted to celebrate a small truth, that it’s the little things – the normal things we’ve missed, the bits of human contact and connection – that are special and beautiful. It takes a kind of bravery to go through what we all went through while still remaining stubbornly and defiantly hopeful. Using the beautiful poem co-created by Megha Rao and Rakesh Tiwari, Bharat Sikka has created a stunning film for OPPO that we hope others will use to capture the beauty in their own lives.”