OPPO India appoints Omnicom's PHD India for integrated media mandate

The account was following a multi-agency pitch.
OPPO India has appointed PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, to lead its integrated media mandate, following a multi-agency pitch.
This partnership will see the agency support OPPO India’s journey of growth in the region by drawing upon PHD's strength in comms planning, creative ingenuity, and capabilities to drive business outcomes.
With a legacy spanning nearly two decades of innovation in smart devices, OPPO seeks to consistently push boundaries with its technology. As the brand bolsters its commitment to driving a revolution in the mobile phone landscape and solidifies its position as the preferred choice among discerning consumers, this collaboration with PHD arrives at a pivotal moment to fuel the brand’s upward trajectory in the competitive Indian smartphone market.
PHD India's CEO, Monaz Todywalla, credited the agency’s formidable product suite and integrated strategic approach as being key to clinching the mandate. “We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with our new partner, OPPO. The brand is an innovator in its space and with PHD's deep expertise in media, consumer strategies and advanced thinking - 'Intelligence. Connected.' - that combines data, technology, and human expertise collaboratively, we look forward to building a stronger affinity for OPPO India.”