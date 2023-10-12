OPPO India enlists Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor to redefine elegance and style with Find N3 Flip

On October 3, 2023, OPPO launched its premium foldable handset, Find N3 Flip available in two colour variants - cream gold and sleek black. This latest iteration of the brand’s clamshell-style foldable smartphone introduces several enhancements compared to its predecessor. These upgrades encompass a more advanced flexion hinge design, increased capabilities for its sizeable vertical cover screen, and the integration of a triple main camera setup.