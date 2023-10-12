OPPO India enlists Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor to redefine elegance and style with Find N3 Flip

The film portrays the crossover of generations, underscored by the hashtag #MadeToBeIconic.
OPPO India has roped in actors Zeenat Aman and Janhvi Kapoor as ambassadors for the newly launched foldable handset, Find N3 Flip. The actors took to Instagram to unveil the alliance on October 11, 2023.
The film portrays the crossover of generations with the hashtag #MadeToBeIconic. While the video was about elegance, style and class, Kapoor is heard saying, “I am with an icon,” referring to Aman.
Recently, Aman has been actively engaging in brand collaborations. In August 2023, she featured as the face of CRED’s latest ad exploring life’s purpose. Kapoor too has aligned herself with prominent brands such as Coca-Cola and Lyra this year.
On October 3, 2023, OPPO launched its premium foldable handset, Find N3 Flip available in two colour variants - cream gold and sleek black. This latest iteration of the brand’s clamshell-style foldable smartphone introduces several enhancements compared to its predecessor. These upgrades encompass a more advanced flexion hinge design, increased capabilities for its sizeable vertical cover screen, and the integration of a triple main camera setup.