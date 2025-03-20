OPPO India honours #ZindagiKeRealHeroes with F29 series new campaign

OPPO India has launched the #ZindagiKeRealHeroes campaign to honour the resilience of delivery agents, cab drivers, and gig workers who face daily challenges while serving society. The brand film highlights their daily lives and presents the OPPO F29 Series as a durable and reliable partner.

Advertisment

Launched across OPPO India's social media, OTT, and other platforms,the film opens in a commercial building basement where two cab drivers face poor connectivity. Another driver, after completing nine rides, gets a bonus alert for his tenth ride on his F29 smartphone. With the device’s 300% Network Boost, he secures the ride even in low-signal conditions.

The scene then shifts to a cloud kitchen, where a manager’s phone survives an accidental spill of multiple beverages and remains functional after a rinse, thanks to the F29 Series’ IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, which protect against 18 liquids.

The film then follows a delivery agent who drops his phone into a mud puddle after hitting a speed bump. The device remains undamaged, protected by the Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body. A child offers the delivery agent a glass of water, showing community support. The film highlights the resilience of hardworking professionals and presents the F29 Series as a reliable companion.

Commenting on the initiative, Sushant Vashistha, head of product and digital marketing, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO India, we recognise that for millions of Indians, a smartphone is not just a device but a lifeline, essential for seizing growth opportunities and overcoming everyday challenges. The F29 Series -- the durable champion -- is crafted to support the relentless pace of our workforce, which is always on the move. Through our #ZindagikeRealHeroes campaign, we proudly celebrate the everyday heroes who are the strong pillars of our thriving communities and inspire us to innovate with purpose.”

The new F29 Series, which includes the F29 Pro and F29 has been tested for durability by SGS Bengaluru and features military-grade toughness, strong connectivity, and a powerful battery in a slim design.

The F29 Pro 5G will be available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB for Rs. 27,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs. 29,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs. 31,999.

The OPPO F29 will come in two variants: 8GB + 128GB for Rs. 23,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs. 25,999.