OPPO India launches ‘Tum Jagmagao’ festive campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar

Adding warmth to the festive lineup, OPPO India has unveiled a new campaign titled ‘Tum Jagmagao’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar. Instead of focusing on grandeur or gifting, the film takes a more introspective route — using Diwali as a metaphor for rediscovering oneself and finding joy in small, unguarded moments.

The story follows Ranbir Kapoor as he returns to his childhood home for the holidays. What begins as a rushed trip turns reflective, as forgotten corners and familiar keepsakes spark memories from his past. The narrative uses OPPO’s Reno14 5G Diwali Edition and F31 Pro+ 5G phones as part of the visual storytelling — not as flashy props, but as tools that connect people and preserve moments.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vashistha, Head of Product and Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, “‘Tum Jagmagao’ reflects OPPO’s commitment to empowering people to live fully and shine from within. The campaign embodies the spirit of Diwali as a time to embrace your true self and celebrate the occasions that define us, together with the people who matter most. With the Reno and F31 Series, we present not just devices, but companions that help capture, share, and relive the instances that make life brighter and celebrations truly memorable.”

The campaign film, launched across OPPO India’s social media channels and select OTT platforms, uses rich storytelling and warm visuals to align with the festive mood.

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, inspired by mandala motifs and peacock patterns, showcases the industry’s first Heat-Sensitive Colour-Changing Technology for India — symbolising transformation and celebration. Complementing it, the F31 Series (F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31) offers durable design, seamless performance, and festive shades like Desert Gold.

Reflecting on his association, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “‘Tum Jagmagao’ captures the essence of Diwali, the joy of rediscovering yourself in the little moments that truly matter. Having collaborated with OPPO over the years, I have always admired how the brand celebrates authenticity and meaningful experiences, and this campaign brings that spirit alive beautifully.”

Adding to this, Jitendra Kumar said, “‘Tum Jagmagao’ is all about embracing the simple, honest moments that make Diwali special. Being part of this campaign reminded me how the festival is not just about celebrations, but about reconnecting with yourself, and cherishing the people and memories that truly light up our lives.”